PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More celebrities are jumping on the Birds bandwagon before the Super Bowl.

Now you can add Sylvester Stallone to the stars backing the Birds.

Rocky himself posted a picture on Instagram on Monday of the Rocky statue decked out in Eagles gear.

Sly wrote, “Now here is a statue that REALLY knows how to dress like a WINNER!!!!!”

And he added Tom Brady and the Patriots are getting knocked out in the Super Bowl.

 

