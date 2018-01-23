PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More celebrities are jumping on the Birds bandwagon before the Super Bowl.
Now you can add Sylvester Stallone to the stars backing the Birds.
Rocky himself posted a picture on Instagram on Monday of the Rocky statue decked out in Eagles gear.
Sly wrote, “Now here is a statue that REALLY knows how to dress like a WINNER!!!!!”
And he added Tom Brady and the Patriots are getting knocked out in the Super Bowl.