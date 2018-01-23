SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some retailers are locking up their laundry detergent in light of the “Tide Pod challenge.”

Some stores have always locked the products up to prevent theft, but others are starting to do so to deter the dangerous trend.

In some parts of the country, big retailers like Walmart and Walgreens have started to attach anti-theft devices to the products.

Recently, people have posted videos of themselves eating the pods on social media.

Officials say the challenge has caused a jump in the number of poison cases.

