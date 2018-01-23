PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul was on with The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210am WPHT to discuss his opposition to the renewal of the FISA Program and if they will revisit it.
“I would have thought that we would have our best chance now because of the information of this guy, Peter Strzok, and his girlfriend, Lisa Page, were plotting at work to bring down President Trump. There’s a lot of evidence of political bias and the potential for corruption in the intelligence community.”
Paul continues, “This was a great time to actually do reform and it’s disappointing to me because, I think the American people were with us on wanting reform but the vast majority of people want to rubber stamp anything the intelligence community wants to do.”