SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Talkers
(Credit: CBS3)

By Holly Yan and AnneClaire Stapleton

KENTUCKY (CNN) – At least one person was killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school, Gov. Matt Bevin said.

Retailers Locking Up Laundry Detergent In Response To Tide Pod Challenge 

“Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS … Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded,” Bevin tweeted.

Marshall County High School is in Benton, Kentucky. All officers at the Benton Police Department office inside City Hall left to go to the scene, Benton City Clerk Beth Cooper told CNN.

Prosecutors: Taxi Driver Had $800,000 Of Crystal Meth In Car 

Developing story — more to come

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch