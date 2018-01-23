(Credit: CBS3)
By Holly Yan and AnneClaire Stapleton
KENTUCKY (CNN) – At least one person was killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school, Gov. Matt Bevin said.
“Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS … Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded,” Bevin tweeted.
Marshall County High School is in Benton, Kentucky. All officers at the Benton Police Department office inside City Hall left to go to the scene, Benton City Clerk Beth Cooper told CNN.
Developing story — more to come
