PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney proclaimed this week “WWE Royal Rumble Week” in Philadelphia.

Beginning Saturday, the WWE and its superstars are taking over the Wells Fargo Center for four straight nights.

Each night is a big event for wrestling fans, with the highlight being Sunday’s Royal Rumble.

Kenney presented a proclamation to superstars Mark Henry and Bayley.

The schedule breakdown for events is the following: Saturday is “NXT TakeOver,” Sunday is the “Royal Rumble,” Monday is “Raw” and Tuesday is “Smackdown Live.”

