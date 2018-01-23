Philadelphia (CBS) – “Three judges on the (Pennsylvania Supreme) Court are very, very political judges. And all three of those judges, plus one more voted to take over what has always been a legislative function. That’s dangerous,” says the Chairman of the Pennsylvania GOP, Val DiGiorgio.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the state’s congressional map Monday, granting a victory to Democrat plaintiffs who contend the 18 districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. DiGiorgio tells The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the bigger problem is not just the decision, and overturning the way the state has done this for over 200 years.

“It’s the usurpation of the courts which are now involved in the legislative process. They’re making law from the bench and they’re doing what we’re calling ‘judicial-mandering.’ They’re getting involved in the process. This is what the left does. They run to the courts when they don’t get their way. Not to mention they rejected the findings of their own judicial fact-finder, who had told them that it was not unconstitutional of the lines. This is what judicial activists, a hyper-partisan Pennsylvania Supreme Court does when the left doesn’t get their way with the election process.”

Next steps for the state GOP will be to ask the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay, to help keep the May 15 primary election on track. Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed a North Carolina federal court ruling over their congressional drawn maps.