HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide’s sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money said Tuesday that he developed a deep affection for her and reacted badly when she began dating another man, but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship.

“My wife is the woman I love and she’s been remarkable through this,” said Rep. Pat Meehan during an interview with CBS3’s David Spunt.

But the Republican congressman admits he called a former female staffer a soulmate. A staffer much younger, who spent years working in his office. Over the weekend the New York Times reported that the woman is accusing him of sexually harassing her.

David Spunt: “Did you sexually harass this former female staffer?”

“No I did not sexually harass this former female staffer,” Meehan said.

But he does admit to paying her an undisclosed amount of money using your taxpayer money. The congressman gave CBS3 a handwritten letter he sent to the unnamed woman, congratulating her on a new relationship with a man.

He says he met with the woman over ice cream. A few weeks later he learned she was accusing him of sexually harassing her.

Now it’s up to the House Ethics Committee—a committee he used to sit on until recently– to decide if Meehan should pay back the taxpayer-funded money.

David Spunt: “You were on this ethics committee. You called for this ethics investigation. Do you feel hypocritical that you were on this committee and you denounced behavior of sexual harassment and sexual assault and now you’re being investigated for this?”

“But if I believe I sexually harassed someone, you might say I’m hypocritical. I believe I was communicating with a friend in a way that was invited that enabled me to ensure that we understood each other and continue to support each other and work together,” Meehan said.

The revelation comes amid a national reckoning over sexual misconduct in the workplace. Four members of Congress have either resigned or said they won’t run again amid complaints from women about sexual misconduct.

The former aide made the complaint last summer to the congressional Office of Compliance after Meehan became hostile toward her when she did not reciprocate his romantic interest, and she left the job, the Times reported.

The Times did not identify the accuser and said she did not speak to the newspaper.

On Saturday, House Speaker Paul Ryan called for an Ethics Committee investigation and Meehan’s removal from the committee. He also told Meehan to repay the money, his office said.

After the Times published its story, Meehan pushed to dissolve the confidentiality provisions in the agreement “to ensure a full and open airing of all the facts.”

