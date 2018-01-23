FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey prosecutors say a New York City taxi driver was arrested after officials say they found approximately $800,000 in crystal meth in his vehicle.
‘Eagles By Knockout’: Rocky Weighs In On Super Bowl Matchup
Forty-two-year-old Gerardo Camilo-Nolasco, of the Bronx, was pulled over in Fort Lee Monday in connection with a Bergen County narcotics probe. Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo says police found 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms) of methamphetamine in his vehicle, alongside four grams of cocaine.
Prosecutors say the meth has a street value estimated at $800,000. Camilo-Nolasco faces several drug charges, including cocaine and meth possession.
Tsunami Warning Canceled After Alaska Quake
A New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission spokesperson says the Camilo-Nolasco’s taxi license expired in 2011, and his application to renew was denied. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)