NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — People who took part in the women’s marches staged in New Jersey are being asked to donate their signs, posters and memorabilia to Rutgers University.

The school’s library is seeking materials from the tens of thousands of people who took part in marches staged Saturday in Morristown and several other locations across the state.

The items would become part of a “Women’s March Archive Project” in Rutgers’ Special Collections and University Archives, where they would be made available to students and future scholars involved in research projects.

The university also collected signs, buttons, pamphlets, newspapers, stickers and an embroidered goose patch from people who took part in similar marches and events staged last year.

