PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the wake of fires that have torn through some popular dining establishments, the Philadelphia Fire Department is issuing a kitchen safety checklist for businesses as they cook up dishes for Center City District Restaurant Week.

It was just last October, when three firefighters were hurt during a fire that destroyed Bridget Foy’s, an iconic restaraunt in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia.

As Center City Restaurant Week goes into full swing, the Philadelphia Fire Department wants other establishments to make sure they are practicing proper fire safety as they see an influx of patrons.

“Cooking fires are always the leading cause of fires in the U.S. and here in Philly,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Thiel says a lot of the fire safety tips they have for restaurants can be used when cooking home too.

“It’s important to make sure the pot handles are turned inward,” he said. “Whatever type of heat you are using, whether it’s gas or electric, that the heat is shut off when you’re done cooking.”

Commisioner Theil says maintaining fire safety is a crucial part of responsible restaurant ownership.

“Fire is everyone’s fight,” the commissioner said.