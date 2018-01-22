PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All season long we’ve been talking about the odds of making it to the big game since Carson Wentz went down. Those odds haven’t been great to say the least. But in two weeks it will be Eagles, Patriots for the Lombardi trophy.
Heading to the Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the Patriots the Eagles are still–statistically speaking–the underdogs.
“Right now it looks like they have about a 35 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl,” said George Diemer, with Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management.
That means the Patriots at 65 percent, statistically at least the favorites at taking home another Vince Lombardi trophy.
But Diemer says the odds are out on February 4.
“Anything can happen in one game. If you’re an NFL fan and you’ve watched enough games in enough years, you can definitely say any given Sunday,” said Diemer.