SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Eagles vs Patriots, Eagles vs Vikings, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All season long we’ve been talking about the odds of making it to the big game since Carson Wentz went down. Those odds haven’t been great to say the least. But in two weeks it will be Eagles, Patriots for the Lombardi trophy.

Heading to the Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the Patriots the Eagles are still–statistically speaking–the underdogs.

“Right now it looks like they have about a 35 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl,” said George Diemer, with Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management.

Eagles Fan Who Collided With Pole In Subway Is OK

That means the Patriots at 65 percent, statistically at least the favorites at taking home another Vince Lombardi trophy.

But Diemer says the odds are out on February 4.

“Anything can happen in one game. If you’re an NFL fan and you’ve watched enough games in enough years, you can definitely say any given Sunday,” said Diemer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch