PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are on their way to the Super Bowl but last night’s excitement has many fans feeling a little cloudy on Monday.
City Hydration Philadelphia has been busy giving hangover infusions to exhausted die-hard fans.
It’s place for tailored infusions administered by owner and registered nurse Christie D’Arcy.
The most popular bag at City Hydration is the “hangover,” which is an entire bag of saline.
Fans get their fix of hydration through the hangover IV, and then there are ready to go in around 45 minutes.
Now, just wait until after the Super Bowl.
