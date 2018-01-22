SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles secure a conference title this weekend, they may have also taken a coveted title away from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys, once proclaimed as “America’s team,” have seemingly lost their place, according to social media, as the Eagles have been gifted the nickname.

“Philadelphia has been America’s team; the Cowboys never had that…in my book,” Eagles fan John Jones said.

President/CEO of Visit Philadelphia Meryl Levitz said, “I think it’s really a beloved way of looking at a city that has been here for a few hundred years and is the quintessential American city.”

According to Visit Philadelphia, the Eagles’ run could also further the city’s push for Amazon’s second headquarters, with just 20 remaining cities vying to become the next campus now.

“This is an even bigger way of reminding Seattle that we are on the map,” Levitz said.

