PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The celebrations that followed the Eagles’ big win on Sunday night are hitting some car owners in North Philadelphia right in the pocket.
Eleven cars up and down the 1500 block of North 16th Street were sprayed with green paint at some point Sunday night.
Do You Believe In These Underdog Eagles: Yes!
One car owner really got it bad. Her entire windshield was sprayed green and “Eagles” was spray painted on the hood and grill.
Surprisingly, she and her sister are taking it pretty well.
Police Show Super Bowl-Bound Eagles, Foles Love With Funny Social Media Posts
“It’s a happy, but sad moment,” said Jasmine Wall, whose sister’s car was vandalized. “It’s fun, but it’s sad cause’ now she has to pay for all of this. We know that everybody is celebrating but at the expense of others.”
Temple Police are handling the incident.
No arrests have been made.