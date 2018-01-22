SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City and southern New Jersey have always been Philadelphia Eagles country.

And with the local team in the Super Bowl, the seaside gambling resort can only dream of the extra millions it might have taken in had it been able to offer sports betting.

11 Cars Spray Painted Green In North Philly Following Eagles’ Win 

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide New Jersey’s challenge to a law banning sports betting in all but four states later this year.

But the decision won’t come in time to make up for the business Atlantic City thinks it would have gotten from die-hard Eagles fans, as well as casual fans, looking to bet on the Eagles-Patriots championship game on Feb. 4.

VIDEO: Eagles Fan Runs Into SEPTA Pillar 

Tropicana president Tony Rodio says he can’t even imagine how big the boost from Eagles fans would be, but thinks it would be significant.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch