PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There was everything to like, and nothing to dislike after the Eagles’ incredible 38-7 upset win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Good
- Quarterback Nick Foles was amazing. He completed 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He found his rhythm on the Eagles’ second drive, which concluded with the LeGarrette Blount’s 11-yard TD run. Foles was 5-for-6 for 42 yards and he converted two third downs. Foles was 11-for-11 for 144 yards in the second half.
- The Eagles defense caused two turnovers that resulted in 14 points. After the Vikings’ initial drive, they didn’t score again. The Eagles caused a total of three turnovers.
- Receiver Alshon Jeffery caught five passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
- Tight end Zach Ertz caught a team-high eight passes for 93 yards.
- Receiver Torrey Smith’s 41-yard TD catch off a flea-flicker from Foles that put the final nail in the Vikings for a 31-7 lead with 10:05 left in the third quarter.
- Defensive linemen Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan, Brandon Graham, Beau Allen, Chris Long, Derek Barnett and Vinny Curry putting constant pressure on Case Keenum all night.
- Cornerback Patrick Robinson’s 50-yard pick-six with 6:42 left in the first quarter, tying the score at 7-7 and lifting the Eagles defense, which made Case Keenum look like Tom Brady on the Vikings’ opening drive.
- Long has been doing it all year. His pressure on Case Keenum forced the Patrick Robinson 50-yard interception return for the Eagles’ first score. Long later had a fumble recovery in the second quarter, which thwarted another Vikings’ drive.
- Cornerback Ronald Darby’s block on Vikings’ running back Derick McKinnon that helped Robinson get into the end zone on the 50-yard pick-six.
- Coach Doug Pederson’s play calling. The Eagles picked apart the NFL’s best defense for 456 yards and 38 points.
- Blount’s 11-yard touchdown run with 13:37 left in the first half. Blount ran over poor Vikings’ safety Andrew Sendejo to get there.
- Barnett’s strip sack at the Eagles’ 24 with 3:25 left in the first half.
The Bad
- Tight end Trey Burton not putting both feet down on the Eagles’ opening possession on a third-and-four at the Eagles’ 42.
The Ugly
- The Eagles’ defense on the Vikings’ first drive of the game. Minnesota used nine plays to go 75 yards with the opening kickoff, needing only to convert one third down. The Eagles gave up 28 yards rushing on six carries on that first drive.
- Linebacker Najee Goode’s coverage on Kyle Rudolph’s 25-yard touchdown reception from Keenum.
Comments
Joseph SantoliquitoMore from Joseph Santoliquito