WESTHAMPTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey state police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a tractor-trailer that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.
Shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the report of an accident involving a Dodge Caravan and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 295 northbound in Westampton Township, Burlington County.
When they arrived, troopers found 60-year-old John Farino of Cinnaminson in the Caravan, and that the tractor trailer had left the scene.
Officials report Farino had been driving northbound on I-295 when he was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer.
The impact caused Farino to drive off the road and strike a tree, overturning the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor-trailer is believed to be an older model Peterbilt, with an elongated front with significant front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bordentown Station at 609-298-1171. Anonymous tips are welcome.