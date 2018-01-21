PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The spirit and the atmosphere is electric as fans across the Delaware Valley are pumped for the NFC Championship game.
Hundreds of fans piled into Chickie’s and Petes like a sea of green, all hoping for a chance to head to the Super Bowl.
This night began with about 20 Vikings fans at one table, but that would quickly change because as far as the eye can see it’s all birds fans.
Since the beginning of the NFL playoffs oddsmakers have labeled the Eagles as underdogs, and fans have really taken that to heart.
Many fans are wearing make-shift underdog masks and one couple even dawned some green dog costumes.
“We have a defensive line, that will kill these Minnesota Vikings,” Ryan Hicks, Sr. said. “Case Keenum watch yourself, watch out. Fletcher Cox is coming for you.”
These fans, like many, are hoping this theme will help propel their team to a victory against Minnesota.
“We are feeling so pumped up,” said Kelly New of North Wildwood. “Eagles Nation, we want to win this game so bad. We were here last week, the energy inside the stadium is fabulous. We’re going to the Super Bowl!”