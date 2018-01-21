PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying their best to get ahead of possible Philadelphia Eagles celebrations Sunday night.
Police in the 5th District sent out a request to area bars asking that they sell alcohol in plastic cups, not cans and bottles.
They also asked businesses to refrain from selling take-out bottles during or following the game.
One bar owner we caught up with in Manyaunk says his business will be in compliance
“We will not let anybody out of the building with any type of beverage, said Antonio Presta owner of Craft Manayunk. “We will have two security. We are taking a lot of precautions. In 2008 we witnessed a lot of breakage and damage in the city.”
In addition, police are restricting parking on Broad Street from Broad and South Streets all the way to the sports complex to prevent against any possible damage to cars following the game.