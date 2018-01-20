Filed Under:Spirit Airlines

Cody Strickland

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Spirit Airlines is launching non-stop service between New Orleans and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The new year-around flights between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) begin April 13, 2018.

Flights will leave New Orleans on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

This is Spirit’s latest route out of the New Orleans market. The ultra low-cost carrier recently started service from the Crescent City to Boston, Newark, Tampa, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Seasonal service to Columbus, Ohio, begins March 22, 2018.

Spirit operates 19 daily flights from New Orleans to 17 destinations across the country.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch