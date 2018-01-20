Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after two people are stabbed multiple times in Center City Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. along the 300 block of South Broad Street.

Authorities say the victims, a 25-year-old male and 37-year-old female, both sustained stab wounds to the neck and stomach.

The victims were both transported to Hahnemann University Hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and a weapon has be recovered.

 

