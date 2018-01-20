PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a man in North Philadelphia.
The shooting took place along the 3300 block of Smedley Street just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was stuck seven times through out his body.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.
Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.
Police have not released a description of the gunman.