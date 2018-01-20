WILMINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Wilmington, Delaware are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Andrade Brown was last seen Friday at 4:30 p.m. at an apartment along the at 27oo block of N. West Street in Wilmington. He was wearing tan pants, a blue shirt, and tan Timberlake boots.
Brown is described as a black male, approximately 4’8″ tall, and weighing approximately 70 pounds.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 immediately.
