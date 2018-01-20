BREAKING: US Government Shuts Down; Dems, GOP Blame Each Other
WILMINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Wilmington, Delaware are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Andrade Brown was last seen Friday at 4:30 p.m. at an apartment along the at 27oo block of  N. West Street in Wilmington. He was wearing tan pants, a blue shirt, and tan Timberlake boots.

Brown is described as a black male, approximately 4’8″ tall, and weighing approximately 70 pounds.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

 

Comments
  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Don’t worry. Arcade will show up like a bad penny….in the penny arcade.

    Reply

