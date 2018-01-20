PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the excitement builds for the Eagles-Vikings NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Zoo is making an earth friendly wager with the two zoos in the twin cities.
In honor of Super Bowl LII, the losing zoo, or zoos, will have to plant 52 trees in their community.
“If we have to plant the trees we will plant those in Fairmount Park,” said Dana Lombardo, Director of Communications for the Philadelphia Zoo. “If they have to plant their trees, Como Park Zoo will plant in Como Regional Park and the Minnesota Zoo will plant them on their own campus.”
The Philadelphia Zoo has challenged its social media followers to show their support for all eagles. For every 10,000 views a video gets on its social channels, the zoo will donate up to $1,500 to John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, where wild bald eagles nest each year.