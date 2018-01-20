PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A naked man is being blamed for slowing traffic and causing a disturbance along a busy highway in Philadelphia.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. Saturday along southbound I-95 just before the Callowhill Street exit (Exit 22).
Police say a man wearing no clothes was strolling along the interstate, wandering between the shoulder of the roadway and the right lane.
Authorities say at one point the man began picking up and throwing debris at passing vehicles.
The two right lanes were blocked as police tried to apprehend the man.
He was eventually taken into custody.
The incident caused at least one minor accident, but there were no injuries reported.