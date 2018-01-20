PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can now add McGillin’s Olde Ale House in Center City to the Philadelphia Eagles hype list.

The city’s oldest continuously operating tavern has made a major change to show their support for the Birds.

“We’re doing something that we’ve never done for anything other than St. Patrick’s Day in our 158 years,” says owner Christopher Mullins Jr.

And that is serving green beer, which they are doing through the weekend.

“The excitement is huge about this game,” Mullins Jr. says, referring to Sunday night’s NFC Championship. “Everybody is pumped. It’s hometown pride and we wanted to do something that we know people love.”

So far, it seems to be a popular decision.

“People are coming in, every other person I think is asking for the green beer,” says Mullins Jr. “We’re having trouble keeping up with it, you can see my hands are all covered in green.”

Not a beer drinker? Mullins Jr. says they also have “The Iggletini” on their menu right now.

“We’re doing whatever we can do to help support this team and help support the city,” he adds.

When asked if green beer will be making more appearances now that the St. Patrick’s Day only tradition is over, Mullins Jr. says it will be around at least for the next two weeks if the Eagles make the Super Bowl.