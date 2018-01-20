Filed Under:Andrew Kramer, Hair O' the Dog, KYW Newsradio 1060, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was Glitz, Glamour, and a whole lot of  green Saturday night at a popular Philadelphia event, that transformed into one, luxurious Eagles pep rally.

If you’ve never heard of Philadelphia’s “Hair O’ the Dog” before, let Angela Harris fill you in.

“Women in beautiful dresses,” she said. “[It’s] literally like a fashion show, lots of people, lots of awesome food, lots of drinks, awesome music.”

She was one of thousands packed inside Penn’s Landing’s Hilton Hotel for what’s being called, Philadelphia’s Most Glamorous Bash.

“Party of the year,” Harris said.

But with the Eagles NFC Championship Game on the horizon, the event’s co-founder Daniel Scott Cronin says this year was more like Hair O’ the ‘UnderDog’

“Needless to say Hair O’ the Dog has become a Philadelphia Institution, so when the Eagles rally, we rally behind them,” Cronin said.

Eagles cheerleaders walked the red carpet, the entire room joined together for chants and former Eagle Jon Runyan stopped by to further energize the crowd.

