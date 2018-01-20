Filed Under:Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of woman after she was stabbed multiple times inside of a Philadelphia cemetery.

It happen about 6:30 p.m. Saturday along the 3900 block of North Front Street.

Authorities say the victim, a 33-year-old female, was stabbed three times in her left side.

The attacker then drove the victim to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she would later be pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect, who has not been identified at this time, now remains in police custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch