PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of woman after she was stabbed multiple times inside of a Philadelphia cemetery.
It happen about 6:30 p.m. Saturday along the 3900 block of North Front Street.
Authorities say the victim, a 33-year-old female, was stabbed three times in her left side.
The attacker then drove the victim to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she would later be pronounced dead, according to police.
Investigators say the suspect, who has not been identified at this time, now remains in police custody.