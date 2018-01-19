By David Madden
Photo Credit: Stockton Univeristy

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Plans for the new Stockton University campus at the southern end of the Atlantic City boardwalk are proceeding on schedule for a planned opening this fall.

It’s part of the $220 million Gateway project that will also include the new headquarters for South Jersey Industries. But Brian Jackson, COO at Stockton’s new campus, says interest is high months before the school’s doors open in September.

ac stockton campus 12 19 17 New Atlantic City Campus For Stockton University Taking Shape

Photo Credit: Stockton Univeristy

“It sits on the site of the former Atlantic City High School, which stood for about a century,” Jackson told KYW Newsradio. “A beautiful location overlooking O’Donnell Memorial Park which is the largest and most beautiful park in the city.”

They’re erecting a three-story academic building, with a separate structure to house more than 500 students, retail space on the boardwalk and an adjacent parking garage.

They’ll offer more than 100 courses, including a new program Jackson takes particular pride in.

“We are implementing a new concentration in community leadership and civic engagement,” he added, “Which we think having that kind of concentration program in Atlantic City is fantastic because students enrolled in that will be out in the community doing incredible work.”

More information is available at stockton.edu.\

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch