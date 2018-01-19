Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots will perform during halftime of Sunday’s NFC Championship game at the Linc between Minnesota and Philadelphia, the Eagles announced.

The Eagles also sent an email announcing that Brian Dawkins and Wilbert Montgomery will be honorary captains.

eagles email

(Photo credit: Andrew Porter)

The three-time Grammy Award winners are from Philadelphia.

Also, Generald Wilson will be performing the National Anthem before the game.

Wilson has performed the National Anthem at many Eagles games. He’s also performed at 94WIP’s Wing Bowl.

 

