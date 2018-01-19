Filed Under:eagles 2017, Philadelphia Police, Talkers, Women's March
Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Between the women’s march on Saturday and the Eagles NFC Championship game on Sunday, Philadelphia police are gearing up for what’s likely to be a busy weekend.

More than 50,000 people attended last year’s women’s march on the parkway, and even more are expected this year.

Deputy Police Commissioner Dennis Wilson says there won’t be much difference from last year’s security, but they will be adding bike racks to line the streets with limited entrance points for marchers.

As for Sunday, Wilson says the police department will work with Eagles’ security as they usually do, but enforcement will be “beefed up” a bit. He also says officials have identified hot spots for celebrations throughout the city.

“We’ll have plenty of officers on hand to cover the hot spots, and also officers mobile if anything else crops up,” said Wilson.

Wilson says extra officers will be on duty, with more on-call if needed. Police are advising businesses and residents near those hot spots to leave security cameras on, and to have all trash cans, flowers pots or things of that nature inside just in case.

 

