PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce makes a good point.
With many Eagles fans planning on wearing dog masks to Sunday’s NFC Championship game, Philadelphia’s first team all-pro center has some advice.
“Take the dog masks when the Eagles defense is on the field,” Kelce said. “We need as much noise out there as we can get.”
The Eagles wore a dog a mask after the team’s divisional round upset of the Falcons last week. This week, they’re listed as home underdogs again, so fans will be wearing the masks.
Kelce explained that the crowd truly impacts opposing defenses at the Linc.
“Just look at the way our defense played. If you really want to see a home field advantage, all you have to do is look at how much better a defense is at home than they are away. And our defense has been great no matter what situation for the most part, but I think they’re averaging — it’s like less than 13 points a game at home. Something crazy.”