By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Paul Kurtz

MAYFAIR, Pa. (CBS) — One of the more popular gathering points for major sporting events is in Mayfair. Business owners plan to handle the crush of Eagles fans on Sunday night.

img 8189 Businesses In Mayfair Brace For Eagles Fever As Big Game Nears

Gary Goldman Sr. and Jr.
Credit: (Paul Kurtz)

img 8188 Businesses In Mayfair Brace For Eagles Fever As Big Game Nears

Credit: (Paul Kurtz)

Bob Domanico, owner of Pats Music on Ryan Avenue, says the size of the crowd will depend largely on the outcome of Sunday night’s game.

“When they lose, you usually just see a lot of people crying on the street and then the crowd breaks up pretty quick, whereas if they win they’ll be out there for awhile,” he said.

Domanico will be pulling down his security gate on Sunday, other merchants will be taking trash cans and potted plants off the sidewalk.

At Reale’s Sports Bar on Frankford Avenue, manager Gary Goldman Jr. says they’re complying with a request from the police department.

Police will be beefing up their numbers and setting up barricades ahead of the big game.

