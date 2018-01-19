BREAKING: Report: Autopsy Shows Roy Halladay Had Morphine In System At Time Of Death
Filed Under:Local TV, Phillies, roy halladay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An autopsy report is revealing more details about the cause of Roy Halladay’s death.

In the report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, the coroner says blunt force trauma and drowning contributed to the former Phillies pitcher’s death.

‘He Exemplified The Best’: Family, Friends Gather To Remember Roy Halladay

The report also revealed Halladay had a blood-alcohol content of .01, with evidence of morphine, amphetamine and a common sleeping pill in his system.

Halladay died when his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey, Florida, in November.

This story will be updated.

