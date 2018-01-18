PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A huge donation from Walmart will help make some miracles happen at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
At the Walmart in South Philly, store officials handed over a big cardboard check worth a whopping $526,622.
Julia Wicoff is the director of CHOP’s Children’s Miracle Network and says every dollar counts.
“We can’t do what we need to do without philanthropy. Everything from research to day-to-day operations, patient and family services,” said Wicoff.
Kevin Hudgins with Walmart says it’s important to maintain this long-standing relationship with CHOP.
“The amount of people that it touches is fantastic, so Walmart values that partnership,” said Hudgins. “We just want to make a difference here, locally. And we value that friendship very much.”
This is all part of a nationwide fundraising effort that raised about $35 million for 170 hospitals.