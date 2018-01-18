HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A U.S. Marshal was killed, and two other officers were wounded serving a warrant in Harrisburg on Thursday morning, an official tells The Associated Press.
According to Harrisburg CBS affiliate WHP-TV, the three officers were shot while serving a warrant on the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.
The two injured officers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse tells WHP-TV one of the injured officers was able to shoot and critically injure the gunman.
“Harrisburg mourns the loss this morning of a U.S. Marshal who died protecting our residents. While serving a warrant as part of the U.S. Marshal’s task force, three officers were shot, including a Harrisburg police officer, who was wounded, bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman,” Papenfuse told WHP-TV in a statement. “No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. Marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation.”
The injured officers were from the Harrisburg and York City Police Departments and were assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.
