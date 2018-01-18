BREAKING: Philadelphia Among 20 Finalists For Second Amazon Headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks has a secret Harry Potter menu.

It includes the Butterbeer latte, Butterbeer  frappuccino and Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice.

There’s a catch, though.

You can’t just order them by name. You have to know what’s in them and order them by recipe.

For example, to get a Butter Beer frappuccino, ask for a creme frappuccino with three pumps each of caramel and toffee nut syrups, and caramel drizzle on top.

