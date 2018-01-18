PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks has a secret Harry Potter menu.
It includes the Butterbeer latte, Butterbeer frappuccino and Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice.
There’s a catch, though.
You can’t just order them by name. You have to know what’s in them and order them by recipe.
For example, to get a Butter Beer frappuccino, ask for a creme frappuccino with three pumps each of caramel and toffee nut syrups, and caramel drizzle on top.