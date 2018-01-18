PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly Ad Club is auctioning a brand new Toyota Camry for its educational foundation. Bids are being accepted here: https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/3964.
Formed in 2014 to provide tax-deductible contribution opportunities for its members and other interested parties, the foundation provides scholarships to qualified students annually.
Contributions can be made in general to the educational foundation or to specific programs: the Philly’s Future Scholarship Fund and Philly Ad Club TEENS Program.
The Philly Ad Club represents Greater Philadelphia Ad Agencies, Greater Philadelphia Digital Agencies, Philadelphia Media Buying Agencies, other specialty agencies, Public Relations firms, Greater Philadelphia Broadcast and Print Media, and more.
To learn more about donating to the Philly Ad Club Educational Fund, click here.