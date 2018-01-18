PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PECO and Exelon are cherry-picking some of the best and brightest young engineering students from the Drexel University campus through a scholarship program.

Student recipients in the Drexel Exelon Scholars program gathered with utility and university executives at PECO Headquarters.

The latest batch of electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering majors will increase the pipeline of women and minorities into STEM fields, according to Exelon Utilities CEO Denis O’Brien, who got his MBA from Drexel, and serves on its Board of Trustees.

“In fact, PECO employs more Drexel Dragons than from any other university,” O’Brien said.

Among them, 19-year-old Sarah Andrieux, a sophomore from Berks County, majoring in mechanical engineering.

“I’m currently on co-op with Exelon Generation right now. I’m working at Peach Bottom Nuclear Power Plant. I’m going into green technology, so, this is a good experience for me to get into,” she said.

Sarah believes the most urgent issue for green technology and the environment may rest with energy companies like PECO.

“Whether it be wind, water, or nuclear, under PECO, they have all of those branches, as well,” she said.

Collectively, the $1.5 million endowment has helped 330 students through the Drexel Exelon Scholars Program over the last 10 years.