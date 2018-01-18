PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 26-year-old woman is dead after a 28-year-old man slit her throat following a dispute inside a home in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the incident around 1:10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Belden Street.
According to police, the man and woman had been arguing.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene at 1:36 p.m., police say.
There is no word on their relation to each other and there are no further details at this time, but police say they have recovered a weapon.