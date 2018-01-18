PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “It’s a fight to the finish between me and the mainstream media,” Project Veritas President James O’Keefe told The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210am WPHT.
“They view me as a competitor,” O’Keefe says about his undercover “guerilla journalism.”
“If they were doing their jobs there wouldn’t be a need for people like me. It’s incumbent upon the citizens to go out there and fight. There has to be some citizen Paul Reveres, that boldly go forward, and maybe others will follow suit”.
O’Keefe talks about threats he has gotten because of the work he’s done.
“We’ve had threats of various types, I think the legal threats are the greatest threats, people sometimes want to harm me, so we are taking certain measures to protect ourselves,” said O’Keefe. “People are afraid of making a difference in this country, because of the retaliation they may face, even though we face all these attacks, I think it’s a sign of success.”
O’ Keefe’s new book American Pravda: “My Fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News” is available now.