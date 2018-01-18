BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid celebrated his first NBA All-Star selection with 26 points and matched a career best with 16 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to an 89-80 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Dario Saric scored 16 for Philadelphia, which won for the sixth time in seven games and ended a three-game losing streak against Boston. T.J. McConnell had 15 points — all in the second half.

Boston played without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who rested a sore left shoulder. Al Horford and Marcus Morris each scored 14 points.

After winning seven in a row, Boston has lost two straight.

The Celtics had no answer for Embiid, who was 10 for 19 from the floor and 6 of 7 at the foul line. He also had six assists and blocked two shots.

Embiid scored 10 in the third quarter and McConnell had nine points in the period, helping the Sixers pull away.

Marcus Smart scored 13 and Jaylen Brown had 12 points for Boston, which committed 19 turnovers and was outrebounded 41-31 by the Sixers.

Boston and Philadelphia also played last Thursday in London, with the Celtics winning 114-103.

The 76ers led this one 71-53 after three. McConnell made a 3-pointer with 9:58 to go for a 79-59 lead — the largest of the game. Jayson Tatum’s 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining trimmed Philadelphia’s lead to 86-79, but Boston’s rally fizzles from there.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid is the first Philadelphia player selected as an All-Star starter since Allen Iverson in the 2010-2011 season. He is the first Sixers All-Star since Jrue Holiday in 2013. … McConnell was coming off a career-high 18 points Monday against Toronto. … JJ Redick, who injured his left leg Monday against Toronto, did not play.

Celtics: Irving made the All-Star game for the fifth time. … The Celtics honored Jo Jo White, a two-time NBA champion who played 10 seasons for Boston, with a video tribute and a No. 10 draped over his regular seat. White died Tuesday at age 71.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Celtics: Host Orlando on Sunday.

