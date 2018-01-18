PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Warning: This will make you want to flip your desk over at work.
The Eagles released this new NFC Championship hype video on Thursday afternoon, ahead of Sunday’s huge matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Some of the best lines:
- “We’ve waited a long, long time for this and that’s why this is bigger than 53. It’s 67,000 loud, 6 million proud.”
- “Because no kid chucking the ball around on third and Shunk dreams of playing in the game, before the game.”
- “All we got is all we need …and all we want is everything.”
The Eagles host the Vikings in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 6:40 p.m.
