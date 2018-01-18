PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans love their team and they love their food. This weekend there will be plenty of ways to enjoy both.

Owner Joey Schultice says every seat inside his bar, Nick’s Roast Beef in Old City, will be filled.

He’s already putting in extra orders of food and alcohol to prepare for the crowds.

“Everything had to be notched up a little bit. We put extra staff on. We put an extra waitress on,” Schultice said. “We usually have between 250 to 300 pounds of beef in house. We’re up over 400 this week. We usually have two kegs downstairs. We brought another keg of that.”

Schultice says he’s expecting even more people than last weekend.

“People stayed until 12, 1 o’clock in the morning. It was just absolute mayhem in here. But it was a controlled chaos,” said Schultice.

Across town, you can have a less traditional experience.

Staff at the post-apocalyptic themed Mad Rex restaurant in Northern Liberties are trying out new recipes for game day.

They’ve even created a new Eagles-inspired drink.

“We’re expecting a huge turnout. We have some specials. We have free flaming drink shots every time they score,” said chef Steve Schoolfil, who is ready for game day.

“I’m making all my cooks work. If they don’t come, they’re fired,” he said.

Fortunately, the kitchen looks directly into the bar, with good shots of the televisions.

“We’ll have a full staff, so we’ll all just take turns going out and watching the game,” Schoolfil says.