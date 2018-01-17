SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBS) – Students in Central New York are bringing warmth to those in need.
Fifth graders in Syracuse spent their MLK Day hanging 55 free scarves all over town.
Anyone in need of one is welcome to take it to keep warm. Each scarf has a tag inviting people to help themselves.
One read, “I am not lost, take me. It’s cold outside.”
The students and their teacher collected the scarves from family, friends, and people in the community.
“There just isn’t enough kindness out here, and for kids to be doing this and learning this at such a young age, I think that is very great,” said one person.
Many of the scarves were quickly taken.