PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’ve ditched cable and haven’t gone the antenna route to pull in free local TV, you can still watch the Eagles take on the Vikings this weekend.
Fox is carrying the game, but that won’t help cord cutters.
What will: the free Yahoo Sports app.
It’s streaming the NFC Championship live, starting at 6:30 Sunday evening.
The Yahoo Sports app is available for iPhone and Android. If you can’t find it on a connected TV box — like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon’s devices — try the standard Yahoo app.
Verizon, which owns Yahoo, has exclusive rights to livestream games, but you don’t need to be a Verizon customer to benefit from their $2 billion deal with the NFL. It kicked off with this month’s playoffs. The Super Bowl also streams free on Yahoo Sports as next season brings local market games to the app.
Of course, the Eagles are always free on Sportsradio 94 WIP — turn your phone volume down and crank up the radio.