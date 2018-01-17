PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies phenom Rhys Hoskins flew in from California Wednesday to read to elementary school students in Strawberry Mansion.
Sometimes all it takes is a spark to get a kid into reading. At Richard Wright Elementary School, Hoskins and the Phillie Phanatic ignited an inferno of interest.
“You can just tell that when they’re having fun and smiling it’s genuine joy,” Hoskins said.
And Hoskins sees events like this as not only a responsibility for players, but it’s something he looks forward to.
“It’s only right for us to kind of give back and spend some time with these kids,” he said.
“What it was is feeding what we try to do everyday, which is gauge their interest, build their skill and make them excited about it,” said principal Jeannine Payne.
Teachers say they will keep the energy going by incorporating baseball related topics into their lesson plans, which shouldn’t be too hard with pitchers and catchers just about a month away.