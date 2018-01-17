PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in North Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened around 7:05 p.m. inside a corner grocery store in the 3300 block of North 6th Street.
Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso.
The man was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m.
There have been no reported arrests or weapons recovered.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.