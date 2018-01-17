PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former popular Philadelphia chef who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced Wednesday to two decades in a federal prison.
The once-rising star chef, 44-year-old Alex Capasso of Collingswood, New Jersey, will now spend 20 years behind bars, after he admitted to sending sexually explicit texts messages and photos of a 5-year-old girl to an undercover FBI agent.
Capasso pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to engage in sexual exploitation of children child pornography charges and has been in federal custody since July of 2015.
The co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Janine Kelley, who Capasso had a relationship with at the time, has also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.
