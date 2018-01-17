By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under:Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former popular Philadelphia chef who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced Wednesday to two decades in a federal prison.

The once-rising star chef, 44-year-old Alex Capasso of Collingswood, New Jersey, will now spend 20 years behind bars, after he admitted to sending sexually explicit texts messages and photos of a 5-year-old girl to an undercover FBI agent.

Capasso pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to engage in sexual exploitation of children child pornography charges and has been in federal custody since July of 2015.

The co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Janine Kelley, who Capasso had a relationship with at the time, has also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch