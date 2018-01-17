PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sundance Film Festival starts Thursday and Philadelphia is expected to make a pretty good showing at the big event in Park City, Utah.

Sharon Pinkenson, Executive Director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office, says when it comes to movies, Philadelphia has a lot to be proud of.

“There are so many filmmakers who grew up in Philadelphia, who were educated here, who learned their storytelling here,” she said.

And this year, there are four big Philly-centric films being shown at Sundance.

“Nathaniel Kahn is premiering his film, The Price of Everything,” Pinkenson said, “and he is the son of the famous Philadelphia architect Louis Kahn.”

Jerimiah Zagar, son of the famous Philadelphian mosaic artist Isaah Zagar, will be showing his film, We the Animals. Meanwhile, the movie Believer is by Philadelphia filmmakers Don Argott and Sheena Joyce.

As for the last Philadelphia-related film:

“The filmmaker is not from Philadelphia, but the subject of the documentary was born and educated in Philadelphia,” Pinkenson explained. “That is a documentary called Seeing Alred, about well-known attorney Gloria Alred.”